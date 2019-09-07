Barcelona Wonderkid Ansu Fati Makes Decision on Who to Represent at International Level

By 90Min
September 07, 2019

Barcelona starlet Ansumane Fati has come to a decision over who he wishes to represent at international level, following a scintillating start to the 2019/20 season.

The 16-year-old burst onto the scene when he made his debut against Real Betis in La Liga at the end of August, becoming the second youngest player to appear for the club. He followed up his cameo with his first goal for the senior side when La Blaugrana travelled to take on Osasuna the following week. 

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

As a result, the forward has been one of the most talked about names in the game of late, with national sides also looking to get him to commit his future to them. 


Fati is eligible to play for three countries: Guinea-Bissau, as it was his place of birth, Portugal - as Guinea-Bissau is a former colony, and Spain, because the youngster has been living there since he was six.

Despite the options, Sport are now reporting that Fati always wanted to chose Spain. The report claims that he has never had any doubts, despite the best efforts of Portugal to persuade him to join their ranks. The player has passed on his wishes to Guillermo Amor, who is the head of institutional relations and he has relayed the information to the Spanish Football Federations. 

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It has also been revealed that Spain are hoping they will be able to get the paperwork sorted in time for the Barça man to be eligible for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. That tournament is due to take place in Brazil between 26th October and 17th November.

The Spanish Football Federations are expected to help Fati as he will need to gain citizenship through his father, which can be a complicated process. However, the hope is that the young prodigy will be available to represent Spain by the time the U-17 World Cup comes around. 

