Steve Bruce Provides Update on Andy Carroll as Forward Continues Return From Injury

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has said that 'the early signs are encouraging' as Andy Carroll recovers from the ankle injury he sustained at West Ham last season.

Carroll, 30, joined the Magpies on a free transfer this summer following his release by West Ham at the end of the previous campaign. He has yet to make an appearance for Newcastle as he works to recover from his injury, but Bruce has expressed optimism about his return.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking to the Sunday Sun (via the Newcastle Chronicle) about when Carroll might return, Bruce said "I am never going to put an exact time on it. The good thing for the supporters is that there's good work he's done on the training ground with the rehab and physio people.





"The ankle has had no ill effects. He is not sore and not swollen. In the past that has been the case."

When asked about the next step in Carroll's return to his first-team action, Bruce said "Let's hope he can come and train with us for a couple of weeks. The early signs are encouraging."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Carroll's spell at West Ham became infamous for the striker regularly picking up injuries, rarely making more than twenty appearances in a season.

The striker broke West Ham's transfer record when he signed for the club on a permanent deal in 2013. Though he had the occasional bit of success in east London, the club didn't offer him a new contract at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He subsequently joined Newcastle, where he started his career, in thsigning a one-year deal as his side look to avoid relegation this season.