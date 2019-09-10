Fiorentina vs Juventus Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Streams, Kick Off Time & Team News

In their third game of the season, Juventus face a trip to Tuscany to face bitter rivals Fiorentina.

Juve have had a decent start to the season. They earned a not-entirely-satisfactory 1-0 win away at Parma in their first game, before narrowly beating Napoli 4-3 at the Allianz Stadium the following week.

La Viola, on the other hand, have had a poor start to the season. They were slightly unlucky not to get a result in their first game against Napoli, losing 4-3, but there were no excuses for their 2-1 defeat to Genoa the following week.

This leaves Vincenzo Montella without a single league win since his return to Fiorentina in April. This led to some speculation over his future, but new owner Rocco Commisso confirmed that he would stay.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 14 September What Time Is Kick-Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Stadio Artemio Franchi TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is set to be out for most of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture in training last month, while Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca are still out with their respective injuries.

Aaron Ramsey, who has yet to make his Juve debut since joining from Arsenal, hasn't played a full match since April and withdrew from the Wales squad for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan. Ramsey is training, but it is not known whether he'll be fit enough to make an appearance on Saturday.

New manager Maurizio Sarri was forced to sit out his first two games in charge due to illness, but has now returned to take training and may be on the touchline for Saturday.

Fiorentina's only injury concern might be new signing Pedro. The forward had a thigh issue at previous club Fluminense, but the Brazilian has insisted that he is "ready to play".

Predicted Lineups

Fiorentina Dragowski; Lirola, Pezzella, Milenkovic, Dalbert; Badelj, Castrovilli, Pulgar; Chiesa, Boateng, Ribery. Juventus Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

Fiorentina and Juventus have met a total of 180 times throughout their history, with Juve coming out on top 85 times compared to La Viola's 39.

It was Juventus who won on both occasions last season, beating Fiorentina 3-0 and 2-1 respectively. The Tuscans haven't beat Juve since January 2017, when Nikola Kalinic and Milan Badelj goals were enough to see off the Old Lady at the Artemio Franchi.

In fact, that was only Fiorentina's third win against Juve over the last ten years. In comparison, Juventus have won on 15 occasions during that period.

Recent Form

As previously mentioned, Juventus have enjoyed a decent, but unspectacular start to the season as they look to secure their ninth consecutive title. Sarri will be satisfied with two wins from two, however, as his new side adapts to his style of play.

Fiorentina's winless run in Serie A goes all the way back to February, with La Viola only collecting two league wins throughout 2019. There is renewed optimism at the Artemio Franchi, though, with a new owner and some excellent business in the summer transfer window.

Fiorentina Juventus Fiorentina 1-0 Perugia (6/9) Juventus 4-3 Napoli (31/8) Genoa 2-1 Fiorentina (1/9) Parma 0-1 Juventus (24/8) Fiorentina 3-4 Napoli (24/8) Triestina 0-1 Juventus (17/8) Fiorentina 4-1 Galatasaray (11/8) Juventus 3-1 Juventus B (14/8) Livorno 0-1 Fiorentina (3/8) Atletico Madrid 2-1 Juventus (10/8)

Prediction

Given Fiorentina's poor form and the obvious difference in quality between the two sides, Juventus will be visiting the Artemio Franchi with the expectation of collecting a victory. La Viola won't be any pushovers, though, as we saw in that narrow loss to Napoli.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-3 Juventus