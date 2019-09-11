Inter Manager Antonio Conte Revealed as Serie A's Highest Paid Manager Ever

By 90Min
September 11, 2019

Antonio Conte has become Serie A's highest paid manager ever since taking over a Internazionale in the summer.

The Italian was sacked by Chelsea in July of last year after leading the club to the Premier League title in his first season in charge, before guiding the Blues to a FA Cup trophy the season after, which proved to be his final match in charge.

After a year away from the game, Conte eventually returned to his native Italy to take the reins at Inter, after they relieved Luciano Spalletti of his duties at the end of last season. Now, as relayed by Football Italia in findings from La Gazzetta dello Sport, it has been revealed that the 50-year-old has become the highest paid manager in the history of Serie A with earnings of €11m annually.

To put those figures into context, that is more than double the salary Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri earns, which sits as €5.5m-per-year. Third in the list is SSC Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti with a yearly salary of €5m, while Sinisa Mihajlovic and Paulo Fonseca, of Bologna and Roma respectively, scoop €3m.

By contrast, the lowest earning manager in the division is Igor Tudor, who only takes home €500,000 per year plus bonuses as coach of Udinese.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Inter will be hoping such a significant wage outlay will bear fruit, as they look to launch an assault on the Serie A title and domestic competitions, as well as compete in the Champions League.

With two wins from their opening two league fixtures, Conte appears to be handling the position well, as victories over Lecce and Cagliari have catapulted the Nerazzurri to the top of Serie A, albeit with the new season only in its infancy.

