Norwich vs Man City Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City's search for a third consecutive Premier League crown continues with an away trip to Norwich City.

Raheem Sterling was in immaculate form for England during the international break, with the forward maintaining his high standards from club level. He has been integral to the Sky Blues' strong start to the campaign, amassing five goals, whilst fellow frontman Sergio Aguero has grabbed six.

Their opponents have lost three matches in a row, going out of the League Cup in a 1-0 defeat at Crawley Town before going down 2-0 to West Ham United in their last outing.

Here's our preview of the meeting in East Anglia.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 14 September What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Carrow Road TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Kevin Friend

Team News

City have a quartet of players vying to be fit for the game against the Canaries as Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy will all face late fitness tests ahead of the clash with Norwich.

Leroy Sane will be sidelined for several months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and Aymeric Laporte is also set for a lengthy spell out; the Frenchman hobbling off in the recent win over Brighton with a serious knee injury.

Daniel Farke is without Onel Hernandez, Timm Klose and Tom Trybull for Saturday's game, whilst Christoph Zimmermann and Max Aarons are likewise expected to miss the encounter.

Centre-back Grant Hanley is a doubt, but could recover from a hip issue in time to play a part.

Potential Lineups

Norwich City Krul; Byram, Hanley, Godfrey, Lewis; McClean, Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki. Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

Head to Head Record



The Citizens have taken the spoils on 36 occasions, losing just nine times and drawing 23. The last of those defeats came at the Etihad Stadium in 2013, Norwich earning an impressive 3-2 victory.

In the latest meeting, the Sky Blues were held 0-0 at Carrow Road. That drab affair occurred three years ago as the visitors fielded a side with several of their current squad members.

Aguero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva were included in the starting lineup, yet failed to find a way past John Ruddy and the rigid defence in front of him.

Recent Form

Pep Guardiola ensured there was no drop-off in performances from last term as his recruits collected ten points from their opening four fixtures of the new Premier League season.

They've been scintillating since matchday one versus West Ham, where Sterling hit a hat-trick in a dominant 5-0 triumph. A flurry of chances went begging as Tottenham Hotspur secured an unlikely draw in the north-west, but that has proved to be merely a blip.

Despite leaving Anfield with a 4-1 humbling in their first game back in the big time, Norwich had enjoyed an encouraging beginning to the season.

They beat Newcastle United 3-1 and caused Chelsea numerous problems in rounds two and three, with Teemu Pukki looking lethal up top.

However, Farke's recruits have since looked wayward, suffering an embarrassing loss at fourth-tier Crawley, as well as a morale-damaging defeat away to the Hammers.

Here's how the sides got on in their last five matches:

Norwich City Manchester City Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City (09/8) Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City *(4-5) (04/8) Norwich City 3-1 Newcastle United (17/8) West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City (10/8) Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea (24/8) Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (17/8) Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City (27/8) Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City (25/8) West Ham United 2-0 Norwich City (31/8) Manchester City 4-0 Brighton (31/8)

Prediction

The two teams' results against West Ham tell you all you need to know about the gulf in class. Of course, that by no means guarantees a victory for Guardiola's side.

Norwich are no pushovers, especially with the home crowd spurring them on. Nevertheless, they would do magnificently to take anything from this fixture.

City know that dropped points now can prove very costly in the long run, with title rivals Liverpool losing just one game in the entirety of last season. They will demand a win versus the Canaries and should do so with relative ease given the open style of play Farke employs.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-4 Manchester City.