USMNT's Sergiño Dest Extends Ajax Contract Through 2021-22

Dest's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2020-2021 season before his new extension.

By Avi Creditor
September 13, 2019

Fresh off his first two performances with the U.S. men's national team, Sergiño Dest has a new contract with his club.

Ajax signed the 18-year-old fullback to an extension through the 2021-2022 season, tacking on another year to his existing deal (with an option for one more). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the club.

Dest has been in the Ajax family since 2012 but made his first first-team contribution this July in the Dutch Super Cup win over PSV Eindhoven. He's been more of a regular with the first team since, even starting its decisive second leg in the final Champions League qualifying round in place of the suspended Noussair Mazraoui. He's made seven appearances in all for the first team so far this season and earned his first senior national team call to the USA for friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay. He started both at left back, despite being a right back more regularly with his club. Dest also played a key role for the USA in its U-20 World Cup run to the quarterfinals in the spring.

With his club situation sorted, he now turns his attention to his international future. While the U.S. has been proactive about incorporating him into its program from the youth ranks on up to the senior team and has a clear need for talent in his position, Dest revealed that the Netherlands has come calling about his services as well. He was born in the Netherlands but has American citizenship through his father. Prior to the 3-0 loss to Mexico last week, Dest said that the Dutch federation extended an invite to the U-23 national team and expressed interest in his future services.

If he plays for the U.S. in next month's Concacaf Nations League, he would be cap-tied to the USA and would end any further speculation. Should he not accept a call and take more time to make his decision, that speculation would rumble on.

In the meantime, he'll look to continue helping Ajax defend its Eredivisie title and make another deep Champions League run. The Dutch power begins its UCL adventure Tuesday against Lille, the team that employs U.S. winger Tim Weah. Chelsea's Christian Pulisic also features in Group H.

