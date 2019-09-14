Ansu Fati's put on a show against Valencia on Saturday, tallying a goal and an assist in the first seven minutes of the La Liga matchup at Camp Nou. And Fati's stellar effort is even more impressive considering his age.

Fati made his first start for Barcelona on Saturday at just 16-years-old, showing exactly why he is considered one of soccer's top phenoms. Fati's goal before the second minute was a laser, but the assist four minutes later was an absolute thing of beauty as Fati sliced through the Valencia defense.

Fati made La Liga history on Saturday, becoming the youngest player to ever score and record an assist in the same game in La Liga history.

Barcelona entered halftime against Valencia with a 2-1 lead. Frenkie de Jong was the recipient on Fati's assist in the seventh minute.