Manchester United vs Leicester: Stats Indicate the Foxes are Favourites for Old Trafford Encounter

Manchester United face Leicester City at Old Trafford in what is the most anticipated game in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils have made a stuttering start to the Premier League season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whereas Brendan Rodgers's side are unbeaten so far, proving themselves to be genuine contenders for a top six finish.

United have not been in great form, particularly at home, having lost three of their last five Premier League games; as many as they had lost in their previous 52 at the fabled stadium (W32 D17 L3).

Despite recent form suggesting Leicester should be favourites to win the game, the history of this game suggests otherwise.

You have to go back to September 2014 to see Leicester's only win over Manchester United in their last 20 meetings - a sensational 5-3 victory inspired by Jamie Vardy.

The Foxes have, as you can probably been rather dreadful against Man Utd in recent years, especially at Old Trafford, having lost eight of their last nine at the ground.

They will, however, be buoyed by the impressive form of Jame Vardy, who has been on fire this year, having scored more Premier League goals than any other player since Brendan Rodgers’ first game in charge on March 3rd (12 goals). A brilliant tally considering his age and the quality of other strikers in the league.





The former Celtic manager has undoubtedly inspired an Indian summer in Vardy's career, as among players to play at least 1000 minutes under a manager in the Premier League, only Sergio Agüero under Manuel Pellegrini and Alan Shearer under Ray Harford, have a better mins/goal ratio than Jamie Vardy under Brendan Rodgers (one goal every 104 minutes).

Leicester have been sensational since Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel with his attacking philosophy sitting well with the fans and players alike. The Northern Irishman's side have actually recorded the third-highest amount of point since his arrival, with Manchester City and Liverpool only earning more.

Having started the season unbeaten, avoiding another defeat to Manchester United would be a huge achievement and a massive statement from Leicester. It would only be the second time the Foxes managed to go unbeaten in the first five games of the season – they went on to win the Premier League title in the other (2015-16 – W3 D2 L0).

In a tight contest such as this one, key players make all the difference and, having already talked about Jamie Vardy, it's time to mention the difference makers that United posses - notably fellow English striker Marcus Rashford.

The 21-year-old has often been scrutinised by the United faithful, but having had a great international break with England, he will be raring to get amongst the goals once again against once of his favourite foes: Leicester City.

Rashford has been incredibly potent against the Foxes, as he has scored three Premier League goals against the club; his best record against any Premier League opposition.

However, the Norwegian manager will be without star midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been carrying the creative burden for the squad. This is showcased by the fact that only Kevin De Bruyne (13) has created more chances in open-play than Pogba (11) this season.

With Manchester United missing several key players and in poor form, Leicester have a chance to pick some crucial points and go into this game, probably, as the favourites.