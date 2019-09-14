Results have dried up for Real Madrid since winning on the opening weekend of La Liga, and Los Blancos host Levante on Saturday hoping to cut the five-point lead held by leaders Atletico.

Zinedine Zidane's side have drawn their last two league matches and return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after the international break seeking their first home win of the season.

How to Watch Real Madrid-Levante:

Real Valladolid snatched a 1–1 draw from Madrid in Zidane's first home fixture of the new campaign, and the alarm bells will ring all the louder if they fail to take three points from Levante. Los Granotas make their way to the capital sitting fourth, one point and one place above Real after three matches. They've defeated Villarreal (2–1) and Valladolid (2–0) at home in their last two outings.

Paco Lopez's men look less certain away from home based on form—they succumbed 1–0 in their visit to Alaves on the opening weekend. Scoring a first away goal of the season may, in fact, be easier against Zidane's side, who is yet to keep a clean sheet in three matches this term.

The hosts will be without Gareth Bale after he was shown a red card in their 2–2 draw at Villarreal before the international break, netting a brace prior to being given his marching orders.

Midfielder Isco sits alongside long-term absentee Marco Asensio on the treatment table, while striker Luka Jovic recently suffered another knock in action for Serbia.

Levante manager Lopez doesn’t have as many squad concerns ahead of Saturday's duel, though defender Rober Pier, 24, is still yet to be featured this season. Zidane will again be tested without a selection of his first-string stars, though the regained fitness of Eden Hazard is a plus for the French tactician. Real has already stumbled to lose pace in La Liga's title race, and Levante will be motivated to ensure their misery endures on home soil.