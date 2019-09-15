Sergio Ramos Climbs Real Madrid Winning Record Ladder After Levante Victory

Sergio Ramos has moved to fourth in the list of players who have achieved the most La Liga wins with Real Madrid, collecting his 284th victory against Levante - overtaking Madrid legend Gento in the process.

Captain Ramos has been an inspirational figure at the heart of Los Blancos' defence since his arrival from Sevilla in 2005, and is one of football's most decorated players.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Real squeezed past Levante 3-2 on Saturday, despite their best efforts to throw away a three-goal lead handed to them before half-time by Karim Benzema's brace and Casemiro. A second half fightback saw the visitors reduce the arrears, but Zinedine Zidane's men held on - earning Ramos the honour of overtaking former great Gento in terms of La Liga wins.

La Liga's Twitter page revealed the 33-year-old's achievement after the final whistle, reinforcing just how impressive his career has been at the Santiago Bernabeu.





Ramos has a long way to go if he is to ever hold the record outright, though, as goalkeeper Iker Casillas sits top of the list with a whopping 334 wins for Los Meringues.Legendary forward Raul is second in the list of winners, racking up 327 victories during his time in the Spanish capital, ahead of Manuel Sanchis, who racked up 312 wins of his own.

Most recently, Ramos has captained Real to a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018, though he has struggled to help dislodge Barcelona from their domestic dominance.





This season, Real have taken eight points from their opening four games - and will take heart from Barça's sloppy start to the season, which has seen a defeat to Athletic Club and further dropped points against Osasuna.