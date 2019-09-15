Sergio Ramos Climbs Real Madrid Winning Record Ladder After Levante Victory

By 90Min
September 15, 2019

Sergio Ramos has moved to fourth in the list of players who have achieved the most La Liga wins with Real Madrid, collecting his 284th victory against Levante - overtaking Madrid legend Gento in the process.

Captain Ramos has been an inspirational figure at the heart of Los Blancos' defence since his arrival from Sevilla in 2005, and is one of football's most decorated players. 

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Real squeezed past Levante 3-2 on Saturday, despite their best efforts to throw away a three-goal lead handed to them before half-time by Karim Benzema's brace and Casemiro. A second half fightback saw the visitors reduce the arrears, but Zinedine Zidane's men held on - earning Ramos the honour of overtaking former great Gento in terms of La Liga wins.

La Liga's Twitter page revealed the 33-year-old's achievement after the final whistle, reinforcing just how impressive his career has been at the Santiago Bernabeu.


Ramos has a long way to go if he is to ever hold the record outright, though, as goalkeeper Iker Casillas sits top of the list with a whopping 334 wins for Los Meringues.Legendary forward Raul is second in the list of winners, racking up 327 victories during his time in the Spanish capital, ahead of Manuel Sanchis, who racked up 312 wins of his own.

Most recently, Ramos has captained Real to a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018, though he has struggled to help dislodge Barcelona from their domestic dominance.


This season, Real have taken eight points from their opening four games - and will take heart from Barça's sloppy start to the season, which has seen a defeat to Athletic Club and further dropped points against Osasuna.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message