Vedat Muriqi: West Ham Join Man Utd & Tottenham in Race for Kosovo Star Striker

September 16, 2019

West Ham United have joined a host of European clubs to register an interest in signing Fenerbahçe's Vedat Muriqi, according to a report from Turkey. 

The Kosovo international striker joined Fenerbahçe in the summer following a successful spell with fellow Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor, where he scored 25 goals in 50 appearances. 

He has started strongly for his new club, scoring two goals in his first three games. He has also found form at international level, bagging two goals and getting two assists in his appearances against the Czech Republic and England over the international break. 

He particularly impressed in Kosovo's 5-3 defeat to England, causing plenty of problems for the Three Lions' defence, while also assisting two and scoring one of his side's three goals. 


According to a report by SabahWest Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in signing Muriqi, while MilanNapoliInternazionaleAtletico Madrid and Valencia are all also monitoring the striker. 


Previous reports also add Manchester United to that long list of suitors and it is claimed that boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent scouts to watch the Muriqi during Kosovo's clash with England.

The 25-year-old has spent most of his career in Turkey, having spells with Giresunspor, Gençlerbirliği and Çaykur Rizespor prior to his move to giants Fenerbahçe. 


Muriqi finished as one of the top scorers in the Süper Lig last season, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances. Only Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne scored more. 


This form earned him a transfer to Fenerbahçe in the summer, with the Turkish giants looking to rebuild following a disappointing 2018/19. 

