Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona waste little time jumping into the Champions League spotlight, as the two powers go head-to-head to open Group F play on Tuesday.

Dortmund hosts the headlining showdown in Germany, where Lionel Messi is set to make his season debut–though he'll have to do so from the bench. He's been out of action since playing for Argentina in Copa America, and Barcelona has wobbled through the start of the season in La Liga as a result, with a 2-1-1 record through the opening four matches. New additions Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong will get their first taste of Champions League life with Barcelona, and they'll hope for a seamless transition, given they were acquired in an effort to bring Barcelona its first continental title since 2014-15. Barcelona is also buoyed by 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati, who earns the start after his strong play with the first team.

Dortmund, meanwhile, has eyes on reaching its first final since 2012-13. With young English rising star Jadon Sancho and former Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer leading the charge, the Bundesliga contender is certainly capable of getting off to a winning start in group that also features Inter Milan and Slavia Praha, who tied 1-1 in their opening match.

The two sides largely sparred for the opening five minutes, a feeling-out period with Barcelona largely looking to pass through the lines and spring Fati down the right, with Dortmund waiting to pounce and break on the counter.

Dortmund also employed its high press, and it nearly caused a Barcelona catastrophe in the eighth minute. A wayward clearance was played right to Alcacer, but the Spanish striker hooked his clear chance, perhaps shooting too quickly when had a bit more time to settle and strike.

Barcelona's first chance came in the 13th minute, when Griezmann had a look from 20 yards deflected and go wide of the post. On the ensuing corner kick, Gerard Pique flicked on dangerously into the center of the six-yard box, but no teammate was there to capitalize, keeping things at 0-0.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was forced into his first save in the 24th minute after a superb Dortmund combination in the final third, which resulted in Marco Reus having a clear look from a left-sided angle, only for the German keeper to cut off the angle and make the stop.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Dortmund continues group play at Slavia Praha, while Barcelona hosts Inter, with both matches taking place on Oct. 2.