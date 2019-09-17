Group E’s two favorites to advance kick off proceedings with a tasty matchup. Napoli hosts Liverpool at the San Paolo Stadium on Tuesday. The defending European Champions begin their title defense against a very talented and capable Italian side.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Carlo Ancelloti’s side has had an up and down start to its domestic season, winning two and dropping one to open the campaign. Dries Mertens notched a brace over the weekend to give Napoli a 2-0 win over Sampdoria for its second victory of the Serie A season. The last two Champions League competitions have seen Gli Azzurri bow out in the group stage and sent to the Europa League. They find themselves in a solid position as one of the two favorites, but they do have a solid Bundesliga club in RB Leipzig to hold off. Beginning at home against the obvious group favorites is a big chance to make an early statement.

The season could not have started off much better for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side has already opened up a five-point gap between themselves and Manchester City in the Premier League table, winning their first five matches of the season. The star-studded front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are running on all cylinders. Despite losing starting goalkeeper Alisson in the first match of the season, Liverpool hasn’t missed a beat since capturing the European title in the spring. All signs point to them having a tremendous chance to go back-to-back barring something shocking happening.