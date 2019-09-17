Napoli vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online, TV

Find out how to watch Napoli and Liverpool face off on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

By SI Wire
September 17, 2019

Group E’s two favorites to advance kick off proceedings with a tasty matchup. Napoli hosts Liverpool at the San Paolo Stadium on Tuesday. The defending European Champions begin their title defense against a very talented and capable Italian side. 

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Carlo Ancelloti’s side has had an up and down start to its domestic season, winning two and dropping one to open the campaign. Dries Mertens notched a brace over the weekend to give Napoli a 2-0 win over Sampdoria for its second victory of the Serie A season. The last two Champions League competitions have seen Gli Azzurri bow out in the group stage and sent to the Europa League. They find themselves in a solid position as one of the two favorites, but they do have a solid Bundesliga club in RB Leipzig to hold off. Beginning at home against the obvious group favorites is a big chance to make an early statement. 

The season could not have started off much better for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side has already opened up a five-point gap between themselves and Manchester City in the Premier League table, winning their first five matches of the season. The star-studded front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are running on all cylinders. Despite losing starting goalkeeper Alisson in the first match of the season, Liverpool hasn’t missed a beat since capturing the European title in the spring. All signs point to them having a tremendous chance to go back-to-back barring something shocking happening.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message