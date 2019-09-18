Paris Saint-Germain will be without both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe when they host Group A nemeses Real Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League opener. Los Blancos have a long injury list themselves and travel to the Parc des Princes with Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Isco and Marco Asensio among a possible seven absentees.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 18

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

Raphael Varane and Eder Militao will likely start in central defense, with Ramos and Nacho Fernandez each suspended for the trip. In-form winger Gareth Bale is back in contention after serving a one-match domestic ban, missing Saturday’s, 3-2, win over Levante. Eden Hazard played his first competitive minutes as a Real player in that home victory, and Zidane could hope to hand the Belgian his first start for the club mid-week.

Keylor Navas faces a quick reunion with his former Real teammates after joining PSG late in the summer transfer window. The Costa Rican made his PSG debut in Saturday’s, 1-0, Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg and looks set to keep his place in the XI.

The missing figures of Neymar and Mbappe leave PSG looking light in attack, with Edinson Cavani only just returning to fitness following a hip injury. Manager Thomas Tuchel could call upon Mauro Icardi to make his full PSG debut after he joined on loan from Inter Milan, having come on for a half-hour cameo against Strasbourg.

Zinedine Zidane was at the Real helm when they knocked PSG out of the Champions League round of 16 the last time these teams met (in February and March of 2018). His side looks more vulnerable since he was reappointed manager in March, having already drawn two of its four league games so far this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet.