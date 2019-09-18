Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Earn Comfortable Win at Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in their opening Champions League game of the year, the Sky Blues putting Saturday's collapse at Norwich behind them.

A number of City fans were questioning a couple of Pep Guardiola's team selections at the Metalist Stadium...

I hope Kyle walker gets injured just so Cancelo starts — ‏ْ (@ftbIryan) September 18, 2019

Gundogan continuously dropping 2/10 performance yet still keeps getting picked. pic.twitter.com/JA2fk8lQpE — SR (@falsebl) September 18, 2019

I've cracked it, Walker's shaved his head so Pep will never drop him sigh — Joosep (@js10mcfc) September 18, 2019

However, one man had his back...

I’m tired of the Kyle walker slander from city fans. May make some mistakes, but man puts in a shift every time his name is called. — Brian G (@bgrables) September 18, 2019

And then, immediately after Brian G's words of encouragement, the England defender went and actually picked up an injury...

Walker injured??? Sack our physio team — E (@RodriBiscuits) September 18, 2019

He remained on the field, but Walker was not a happy bunny.

Though the right-back was moving gingerly, Riyad Mahrez was quick on his feet to smash home after Ilkay Gundogan had struck the post...

Mahrez with the opener. All came from City winning the ball high up the pitch, which they haven't been doing recently. — Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) September 18, 2019

Mahrez scores. Yes. We lead. Hallelujah. — Real Talk Manchester City ⚽️ (@RealTalkMCFC) September 18, 2019

6 - Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in six goals in seven Champions League appearances for Man City (2 goals, 4 assists). Handy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2019

Not everyone was impressed when he thumped in the rebound...

City's second was far classier, their goalscorer playing Gundogan through, the German poking a delightful effort in at the near post...

Lovely goal. Gundogan showing that “smell for goals” that Guardiola has talked about — Sam Lee (@SamLee) September 18, 2019

Gundogan haters right now pic.twitter.com/X6R50pzTmn — Odinga (@Kojo_Etihad) September 18, 2019

More like it from the Blues, tearing Shakhtar open, Mahrez darting inside and perfectly playing the ball into the path of Gundogan, inviting his fine finish. #MCFC — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) September 18, 2019

A rush of blood to the head caused Ederson to charge far out of his box at the start of the second-half, the Brazilian beaten to the ball by compatriot Junior Moraes.

The striker sent his shot wide from a tight angle, letting City and their goalkeeper off the hook...

Just saw Ederson in Hyde — Ivor Anthony (@ivoranthony2) September 18, 2019

Ederson couldn't give a single fu**, I love the man — Surgeio @gwearo (@HRHkingkun) September 18, 2019

Professional fouls were a common sight as Guardiola's men gave their opponents no chance to counter-attack, the dodgy tactics being picked up by a few viewers...

City lose the ball.



Here comes Rodri & Fernandinho ... pic.twitter.com/6ADg2Rz1bH — MCFC Tnarrat (@la_tarrant) September 18, 2019

Rodri mate that’s not how u tactical foul least make it look like an accident ffs — Gundo The Great (@umirf1) September 18, 2019

All that fouling paid off, the Citizens slowing the game down before catching their opponents cold through Gabriel Jesus...

Gabriel Jesus makes it three for Manchester City against Shakhtar Donetsk! 🤙🏼 #UCL pic.twitter.com/gteaiCdjCS — Sambafoot (@Sambafoot) September 18, 2019

Gabriel Jesus' goal tonight takes him level with Rodney Marsh on 47 goals for Manchester City in all competitions.



[via @StatCity] pic.twitter.com/MDWFgRBuza — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) September 18, 2019

The win was signed, sealed and delivered - City were back on track...