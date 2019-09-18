Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Earn Comfortable Win at Shakhtar Donetsk

By 90Min
September 18, 2019

Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in their opening Champions League game of the year, the Sky Blues putting Saturday's collapse at Norwich behind them.

A number of City fans were questioning a couple of Pep Guardiola's team selections at the Metalist Stadium...

However, one man had his back...

And then, immediately after Brian G's words of encouragement, the England defender went and actually picked up an injury...

He remained on the field, but Walker was not a happy bunny.

Though the right-back was moving gingerly, Riyad Mahrez was quick on his feet to smash home after Ilkay Gundogan had struck the post...

Not everyone was impressed when he thumped in the rebound...

City's second was far classier, their goalscorer playing Gundogan through, the German poking a delightful effort in at the near post...

A rush of blood to the head caused Ederson to charge far out of his box at the start of the second-half, the Brazilian beaten to the ball by compatriot Junior Moraes.

The striker sent his shot wide from a tight angle, letting City and their goalkeeper off the hook...

Professional fouls were a common sight as Guardiola's men gave their opponents no chance to counter-attack, the dodgy tactics being picked up by a few viewers...

All that fouling paid off, the Citizens slowing the game down before catching their opponents cold through Gabriel Jesus...

The win was signed, sealed and delivered - City were back on track...

