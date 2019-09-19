When a team leads in the waning seconds of a cup final, it's customary for players to dribble to the corner, kill off the clock and bleed out the remaining seconds until that final whistle blows. Athletico Paranaense's Marcelo Cirino doesn't play by those rules.

Cirino assisted Rony in the seventh minute of stoppage time for the clinching goal in the Copa do Brasil final, lifting Athletico Paranaense to a 3-1 aggregate win over Internacional and the title. But that doesn't quite tell the story. It's how Cirino assisted Rony that makes the goal so special. Trapped by a pair of defenders on the sideline, the 27-year-old forward pulled off a back-heel nutmeg to spring himself into space before delivering the more traditional cross to his teammate.

The sauce level is off the charts.

Athletico Paranaense would have wound up winning anyway, with the club already leading 2-1 on aggregate at the time, but what a way to clinch the team's first title.