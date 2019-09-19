Watch: Marcelo Cirino's Audacious Assist Ices Copa Do Brasil Title

Getty Images

The sauce level is off the charts.

By Avi Creditor
September 19, 2019

When a team leads in the waning seconds of a cup final, it's customary for players to dribble to the corner, kill off the clock and bleed out the remaining seconds until that final whistle blows. Athletico Paranaense's Marcelo Cirino doesn't play by those rules.

Cirino assisted Rony in the seventh minute of stoppage time for the clinching goal in the Copa do Brasil final, lifting Athletico Paranaense to a 3-1 aggregate win over Internacional and the title. But that doesn't quite tell the story. It's how Cirino assisted Rony that makes the goal so special. Trapped by a pair of defenders on the sideline, the 27-year-old forward pulled off a back-heel nutmeg to spring himself into space before delivering the more traditional cross to his teammate. 

The sauce level is off the charts.

Athletico Paranaense would have wound up winning anyway, with the club already leading 2-1 on aggregate at the time, but what a way to clinch the team's first title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message