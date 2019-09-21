Hugo Lloris a Late Withdrawal From Spurs Squad for Leicester Game as Wife Gives Birth

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Hugo Lloris was a late withdrawal from Mauricio Pochettino's squad for Tottenham's trip to Leicester, after his wife gave birth to their third child on Saturday. 

The Frenchman was due to line up between the sticks at the King Power this Saturday, but instead returned to London to be with his wife and newborn baby.

Paulo Gazzaniga deputised for the Spurs number one, making his first Premier League start since April's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City. The Argentinian has made four appearances for Tottenham since his 2017 switch from Southampton.

Spurs fans were initially confused by the absence of Lloris, the Frenchman having been ever-present for the north London outfit so far this season. 

Some believed his omission to be a tactical change by manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Dele All and Davinson Sanchez also not making the trip as Spurs juggle consecutive midweek matches on top of their busy Premier League schedule.  

However, Tottenham's announcement soon put their minds at rest.

Spurs will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways against Leicester, after surrendering a two goal lead in the Champions League on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message