Hugo Lloris a Late Withdrawal From Spurs Squad for Leicester Game as Wife Gives Birth

Hugo Lloris was a late withdrawal from Mauricio Pochettino's squad for Tottenham's trip to Leicester, after his wife gave birth to their third child on Saturday.

The Frenchman was due to line up between the sticks at the King Power this Saturday, but instead returned to London to be with his wife and newborn baby.

📰 Hugo Lloris misses today's game due to his wife giving birth.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/DJXyO79kKd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 21, 2019

Paulo Gazzaniga deputised for the Spurs number one, making his first Premier League start since April's 1-0 defeat against Manchester City. The Argentinian has made four appearances for Tottenham since his 2017 switch from Southampton.

Spurs fans were initially confused by the absence of Lloris, the Frenchman having been ever-present for the north London outfit so far this season.

Some believed his omission to be a tactical change by manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Dele All and Davinson Sanchez also not making the trip as Spurs juggle consecutive midweek matches on top of their busy Premier League schedule.

Lloris dropped for the game and Eriksen delegated to the bench. I can get behind this. Gazzaniga is better athletically for this type of game. #LEITOT #lloris — FatBoy™ 🇱🇻 (@SgtFatBoy) September 21, 2019

Poch showing some cojones there dropping Eriksen and Lloris. Sick of listening to Lloris’s negativity #coys — viaggiarefinoallafine (@limiteddream77) September 21, 2019

Not that I’m upset that Gazzaniga is playing, I’m happy to see him starting today but is there something up with Lloris or jus resting? — MoussaSissokoTheGoat (@clinicalsissoko) September 21, 2019

No Lloris, Dele or Sanchez today.... mystery injuries or rested for some unknown reason? — Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) September 21, 2019

However, Tottenham's announcement soon put their minds at rest.

Spurs will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways against Leicester, after surrendering a two goal lead in the Champions League on Wednesday.