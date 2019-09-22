Arsenal vs. Aston Villa Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa play on Sunday, Sept. 22.

By Emily Caron
September 22, 2019

Arsenal will host Aston Villa on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Emirates Stadium in London in the Premier League.

Arsenal faced Watford in the club's most recent Premier League match, resulting in a 2–2 draw. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both of Arsenal's goals during the match, netting the scores early at the 21- and 32-minute marks.

Aston Villa's most recent match also ended in a draw, albeit 0–0, against West Ham.

How to watch the match: 

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: AVTV

Live stream: Watch the match live online with NBCSports Gold.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message