Arsenal will host Aston Villa on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Emirates Stadium in London in the Premier League.

Arsenal faced Watford in the club's most recent Premier League match, resulting in a 2–2 draw. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both of Arsenal's goals during the match, netting the scores early at the 21- and 32-minute marks.

Aston Villa's most recent match also ended in a draw, albeit 0–0, against West Ham.

How to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: AVTV

Live stream: Watch the match live online with NBCSports Gold.