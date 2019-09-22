Brendan Rodgers Worried Over James Maddison's 'Heavy Knock' During Tottenham Hotspur Win

Leicester City's match-winner James Maddison was the catalyst for the Foxes' victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, but manager Brendan Rodgers has been left fearing the worst over the midfielder's fitness.

Maddison appeared to be in a serious amount of discomfort towards the end of Leicester's win over Spurs as he sustained an ankle injury which forced him off the pitch to receive treatment.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 22-year-old returned to the field to see out the final minutes of the match, but he was clearly in considerable pain and resorted to limping around until the final whistle blew on a dramatic afternoon in Leicester.

Speaking after the match, Rodgers discussed Maddison's injury and the next steps to discover the extent of the damage, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

"He took a heavy knock on his ankle, so we will see how he is tomorrow," Rodgers explained.

The former Norwich man was the star of the show for the Foxes, scoring a late winner with a stunning strike from long distance to seal the three points for the home side.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Rodgers was full of compliments regarding Maddison's performance on Saturday, praising the youngster's adaptability in the centre of the midfield.

"He had a wonderful finish and playing inside, it was a wonderful education for him today, playing against players of that level.

"And then when we flipped him to the top of the diamond, he is good at anticipating where the ball and the space is.

Would be worse turning up holding a sun newspaper i guess 😂 https://t.co/Fc47PdtzbL — James Maddison (@Madders10) September 21, 2019

"I'm so pleased that he got his goal because he has gone close in every single game."

England manager Gareth Southgate was in the stands to observe Maddison and a number of potential Euro 2020 candidates, and he will have been impressed by what he saw from the Leicester number ten.