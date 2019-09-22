Luis Suarez Admits Barcelona Are in for Tough Season After Worrying Loss to Granada

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has confessed the club are in for a tough year after falling to a shock 2-0 loss to Granada on Saturday.

The team have won just two games all season and have been guilty of some seriously underwhelming performances, with their form away from Camp Nou proving to be a real problem this season.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

The defeat against Granada means Barcelona have picked up just one point on the road this season and, speaking to Movistar after the game, Suarez admitted that losing those kind of games could ultimately cost them the La Liga title.

He said: "It's a worrying defeat, and one that hurts. We have to take a look at a lot of things and be self-critical in order to improve moving forward.

"We're not thinking about last season when we were champions, it's about analysing the now. Analysing why we're not winning away, because it's worrying us. Analysing the lack of chances.

"We have to accept that we're obliged to win games and we're not doing it. There's a long way to go [in La Liga], but these are the type of games that can give you the league. It's going to be a long, complicated year."

Barcelona currently sit ninth in the table, having picked up just seven points from their opening five games. They have conceded nine goals already, which is tied with Real Betis for the worst record in the division, and manager Ernesto Valverde admitted (via ESPN) that he is concerned about the club's current form.

"I didn't know that. and it's not a good statistic for us. It's not in line with our numbers from the last few seasons," Valverde added.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

"I'm worried because away from home, we're not getting good results. When that happens in several games in a row, it means you're not playing well. We've been especially bad away from home.

"We're lacking something in the final third. Granada tried to press us, and we played out from that, but then it's a question of creating more danger. We will try to improve."