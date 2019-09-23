José Mourinho Delivers Scathing Assessment of Man Utd After West Ham Defeat

José Mourinho has given a scathing assessment of Manchester United following their lacklustre 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

A fine finish from Andriy Yarmolenko and a whipped free-kick from Aaron Cresswell were enough to sink a poor United side at the London Stadium, meaning United sit in eighth in the Premier League after six games.

The former (and largely unsuccessful) Red Devils boss was a Sky Sports guest pundit in their Super Sunday coverage, but he was in no mood to be sympathetic to his former club.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Asked what he believed the club were missing, he responded: "At this moment, everything."

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid manager went as far to say that United are in a worse state now than they were under his tutelage.

Mourinho won 84 of his 144 games in charge at Old Trafford, drawing 31 and losing 29 - winning both the League Cup and the Europa League. However, he was sacked in December last year with his side sixth in the Premier League as patience wore thin with his negative outlook and playing style.

Sunday's defeat left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 10 points off league leaders Liverpool.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky post match, Mourinho continued: "I don't think they are a team capable of fighting for the top two.

"They are far [from the top two]. It's difficult for me to answer. For two seasons I could feel lots of positive things; obviously the third season was not good enough. I was sacked - probably deservedly because the final responsibility comes as a manager - but the sad reality is they're worse than before."

Despite panning them, the three-time Champions League winner claimed he wasn't taking any pleasure from his former side's ill fortune.

Mourinho asked what #mufc are missing.

‘In this moment, everything.’ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 22, 2019

"Maybe people think that I'm enjoying the situation but I'm not. I have people at the club that I love and I have a lot of respect for the fans.

"I think they are going to be really in trouble to get not just into the top four but the top six. It's with a sad feeling that I say that.

"I can't find any positives. We were bad last season, but I don't see any improvement this season - even with three new players (Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka)."