Zinedine Zidane Admits Real Madrid Can Do More Going Forward Despite Seeing Off Sevilla

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists his side can do more going forward, despite praising the overall performance in the narrow 1-0 win over Sevilla.

The Frenchman returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in March after stepping down 10 months previously, and has largely been unable to improve Real's performances - though Karim Benzema's second-half winner will certainly have eased the pressure for now.

Zidane admitted after the game (via Marca) that the performance was the best he'd seen since returning to the club, claiming that he could not be happier with the performance against a Sevilla side who have enjoyed a hugely impressive start to the La Liga campaign.

He said: "Firstly, I'm happy. We put in a great display for 90 minutes at a tough ground. I have to congratulate all my players. It's a collective win and I'm happy for everyone.

"It's the game that has satisfied me the most since I returned. Everyone on the pitch helped out. We had difficult moments, but there was a noticeable solidarity in these moments. You have to play well for the full 90 minutes at a place like this."

It was Real's third victory of the season but, perhaps more importantly, it was their first clean sheet of the campaign. Sevilla struggled to create anything of note against Real's impressive defence, with 24-year-old Ferland Mendy putting in an incredible showing on just his second league start for Los Blancos.

However, whilst Real's defence was solid, their attacking was problematic at times. The trio of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez were all asked to defend for large parts of the game, and Zidane went on to add (via Real's official website) that it is still a work in progress.

“We know we can do more in attack and we will do that. The team work we saw was fundamental in this win. James, Gareth, Hazard and the others were important. We defended well and at a place like this you need to," Zidane said.

"We know what Benzema is about and he got us the win again. We defended well and read the game well tactically. That is crucial when you take on such a big team. We knew we could score and thanks to Karim, we did so”.