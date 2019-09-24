Chelsea: The XI That Should Start Against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup

Chelsea will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup on Wednesday when they face League Two's Grimsby Town in the third round of the competition.

The Blues come into this one as resounding favourites, so that should give manager Frank Lampard the chance to rotate his squad and keep his starters fresh for upcoming Premier League games instead.

With that in mind, here's how Chelsea should line up against Grimsby.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Willy Caballero (GK) - Kepa Arrizabalaga has dominated the starting lineup again this year, so the cup should give Caballero a chance to stretch his legs.

Reece James (RB) - The excitement around James' imminent first-team debut is palpable. He has fought back from an ankle injury, and Lampard has already confirmed that he will feature against Grimsby.

Kurt Zouma (CB) - With Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both nursing injuries, Chelsea don't have too many options in defence. Star performer Fikayo Tomori deserves a rest, which will give Zouma another opportunity to impress.

Marc Guehi (CB) - Thanks to the Blues' lack of defenders, academy starlet Guehi should be given the nod. The young Englishman has been training with the first team and was named on the bench for the Champions League clash with Valencia, and he could go one step further on Wednesday.

Ian Maatsen (LB) - Lampard probably wanted to play Marcos Alonso here, but an injury to Emerson has suddenly made the Spaniard far more valuable. In order to avoid another injury, he could look to 17-year-old Maatsen.

Midfielders

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Jorginho (CM) - With so many young players in the squad, Lampard will need to name a real on-the-field leader, and there is no man better for that role than Jorginho.

Billy Gilmour (CM) - Lampard is a huge fan of Gilmour and has already handed him his Premier League debut. He has impressed when given the chance, so fully deserves an extended run-out here.

Ross Barkley (CM) - The final member of the midfield trio, Barkley has been forced to accept a reduced role this season behind Mason Mount, so he will likely be named as a starter against Grimsby.

Forwards

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Christian Pulisic (RW) - Few in the Chelsea squad need this game quite like Pulisic. The United States international has spent the last three games as an unused substitute, but Lampard will surely give him an opportunity in the cup.





Michy Batshuayi (ST) - Batshuayi has impressed in training, but has been stuck behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. This game will be the perfect chance for Batshuayi to try earn himself some more minutes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (LW) - Last, but certainly not least, we have Hudson-Odoi. The 18-year-old is back after rupturing his Achilles back in April, and he scored in his latest appearance for the Under-23s. He's back, and it's time to let the world know about it.