ROFL: The Best Memes & Funnies From Around the Football World This Week

It's been a funny, a funny week. Hilarious, in fact. And thank the Lord we have the internet in our lives to preserve these funny moments for all of eternity.

Here's a mere drop* in the ocean of that preservation process, with the best memes and funny moments of the week.



*Still, it's a big drop. We drop hard.

VAR in Politics?



Ahhh, political satire. My favourite. I'm a great satirist myself, some say the best, and this really got me. Because, you see, politics is controversial, right? That's the nature of it. The beast, if you will.

And you know what else is controversial? VAR. Marry the two and what do you get? VARtire. And who doesn't love a bit of VARtire?



It is both clear and obvious that this is funny.



"Boris, you're going to have to reverse your decision" pic.twitter.com/wYwFe7E6vA — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 24, 2019

This is the same, but cricket, so decidedly less funny. But still a bit funny.



Don’t understand why people feel the constant need to compare Leave and Remain, can’t we just be thankful we live in an era when we can enjoy them both — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) September 24, 2019

This is also politics. Nice.

Souness, Mourinho & Keane

Roy Keane, Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness.



RIP Paul Pogba. 😂😂😂#WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/OQ2QYa0zOl — TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) September 22, 2019

Avengers Assemble. Your task? Tear Manchester United - but, like, mainly Paul Pogba, if possible, I know he's injured but you can probably shoehorn him in somehow - to shreds.

That's right, Sky Sports took this to the next level this week, with the appointment of Roy Keane to go along with the dynamic duo (though I think we know who's carrying the backpack) that is Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness.



Mourinho Keane and Souness punditry pic.twitter.com/vGSUdyYXhr — Elijah* (@Eli1ah) September 22, 2019

Paul Pogba knowing he can’t get roasted by Souness, Mourinho and Keane at half-time 🕺 pic.twitter.com/rPIwH1OAXH — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 22, 2019

Pogba when he realises Souness, Mourinho and Roy Keane are all doing the punditry for his next game. https://t.co/mbHVB1YXyc — Neil Edwards (@neiledwards1988) September 21, 2019

And this was a palindromic meme, in that it worked both ways. Does that work?



Souness, Mourinho and Keane when they see that Pogba isn’t playing today pic.twitter.com/uX1our3VCv — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 22, 2019

Rice & Nobes

The Buddy Cop comedy you never knew you wanted!! It's Rice & Nobes. Declan and Mark, that is.

And they can take on the very best, as Mark himself claimed.



"We can compete with the best now with the squad we've got here. Three clean sheets in a row is very special."

- Mark Noble pic.twitter.com/yqXvhyONjM — KUMB.com (@kumbdotcom) September 22, 2019

That claim.

*chef's kiss*



Sorry if it offends anyone but Mark Noble was my man of the match today. Followed closely by Angelo Ogbonna. ⚒ — VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) September 22, 2019

Now, I know neither of these were intended to be funny, but they really, really are. There's just something about Noble that is...funny. The notion of a man of the match nomination offending anyone will remain tethered to his name until the end of time. That is his legacy.

Another funny thing about this: Man Utd. Let's get back to them...

Manchester Meme Corner



Phil Jones : sacked in the morning

Ed Woodward : we’re on camera, stop

😂pic.twitter.com/OhYvjoN3pT — Garwain (@Garwain) September 22, 2019

This is an unabridged assortment of Manchester United memes from the last week. Enjoy.

pic.twitter.com/2PKi1UcZhV — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) September 22, 2019

Oh yeah, and let's go live to that wheel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves so much. Wheeeel up the wheel memes, lads.



FT: West Ham 2-0 Man United



Ole’s at the wheel 😶 pic.twitter.com/EIgMdT9RAM — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 22, 2019

Don't worry Manchester United fans, Ole's at the wheel 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DYoASRnkoe — Abimbola (@Qween_jojo) September 22, 2019

The Best From #TheBest



But the best joke of the week? That undoubtedly goes to #TheBest, for giving Marcelo Bielsa and the entire Leeds United squad the 2019 FIFA Fair Play Award.

Truly, truly exceptional work. Deserves a Nobel Trigger Prize, for sure.