ROFL: The Best Memes & Funnies From Around the Football World This Week

It's been a funny, a funny week. Hilarious, in fact. And thank the Lord we have the internet in our lives to preserve these funny moments for all of eternity.
Here's a mere drop* in the ocean of that preservation process, with the best memes and funny moments of the week.
*Still, it's a big drop. We drop hard.
VAR in Politics?
September 24, 2019
Ahhh, political satire. My favourite. I'm a great satirist myself, some say the best, and this really got me. Because, you see, politics is controversial, right? That's the nature of it. The beast, if you will.
And you know what else is controversial? VAR. Marry the two and what do you get? VARtire. And who doesn't love a bit of VARtire?
Clear and obvious? https://t.co/FqHPuld0Ob— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 24, 2019
It is both clear and obvious that this is funny.
"Boris, you're going to have to reverse your decision" pic.twitter.com/wYwFe7E6vA— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 24, 2019
This is the same, but cricket, so decidedly less funny. But still a bit funny.
Don’t understand why people feel the constant need to compare Leave and Remain, can’t we just be thankful we live in an era when we can enjoy them both— Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) September 24, 2019
This is also politics. Nice.
Souness, Mourinho & Keane
Roy Keane, Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness.— TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) September 22, 2019
RIP Paul Pogba. 😂😂😂#WHUMUN pic.twitter.com/OQ2QYa0zOl
Avengers Assemble. Your task? Tear Manchester United - but, like, mainly Paul Pogba, if possible, I know he's injured but you can probably shoehorn him in somehow - to shreds.
That's right, Sky Sports took this to the next level this week, with the appointment of Roy Keane to go along with the dynamic duo (though I think we know who's carrying the backpack) that is Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness.
Mourinho Keane and Souness punditry pic.twitter.com/vGSUdyYXhr— Elijah* (@Eli1ah) September 22, 2019
Paul Pogba knowing he can’t get roasted by Souness, Mourinho and Keane at half-time 🕺 pic.twitter.com/rPIwH1OAXH— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 22, 2019
Pogba when he realises Souness, Mourinho and Roy Keane are all doing the punditry for his next game. https://t.co/mbHVB1YXyc— Neil Edwards (@neiledwards1988) September 21, 2019
And this was a palindromic meme, in that it worked both ways. Does that work?
Souness, Mourinho and Keane when they see that Pogba isn’t playing today pic.twitter.com/uX1our3VCv— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 22, 2019
Rice & Nobes
Declan Rice & Mark Noble v #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BUfjbIzz5r— erando (@erando91) September 22, 2019
The Buddy Cop comedy you never knew you wanted!! It's Rice & Nobes. Declan and Mark, that is.
And they can take on the very best, as Mark himself claimed.
"We can compete with the best now with the squad we've got here. Three clean sheets in a row is very special."— KUMB.com (@kumbdotcom) September 22, 2019
- Mark Noble pic.twitter.com/yqXvhyONjM
That claim.
*chef's kiss*
Sorry if it offends anyone but Mark Noble was my man of the match today. Followed closely by Angelo Ogbonna. ⚒— VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) September 22, 2019
Now, I know neither of these were intended to be funny, but they really, really are. There's just something about Noble that is...funny. The notion of a man of the match nomination offending anyone will remain tethered to his name until the end of time. That is his legacy.
Another funny thing about this: Man Utd. Let's get back to them...
Manchester Meme Corner
Phil Jones : sacked in the morning— Garwain (@Garwain) September 22, 2019
Ed Woodward : we’re on camera, stop
😂pic.twitter.com/OhYvjoN3pT
This is an unabridged assortment of Manchester United memes from the last week. Enjoy.
September 22, 2019
Oh yeah, and let's go live to that wheel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loves so much. Wheeeel up the wheel memes, lads.
Ole's at the wheel. pic.twitter.com/tJqcpJdbmV— Kristian (@vonstrenginho) September 22, 2019
FT: West Ham 2-0 Man United— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 22, 2019
Ole’s at the wheel 😶 pic.twitter.com/EIgMdT9RAM
Don't worry Manchester United fans, Ole's at the wheel 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DYoASRnkoe— Abimbola (@Qween_jojo) September 22, 2019
The Best From #TheBest
Congratulations, Marcelo Bielsa & @LUFC squad 👏— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of the FIFA Fair Play Award 2019 🏆#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/aPknLAKLYZ
But the best joke of the week? That undoubtedly goes to #TheBest, for giving Marcelo Bielsa and the entire Leeds United squad the 2019 FIFA Fair Play Award.
Truly, truly exceptional work. Deserves a Nobel Trigger Prize, for sure.