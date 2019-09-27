Erling Håland Insists Red Bull Salzburg Are 'Fearless' Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Red Bull Salzburg teenage sensation Erling Braut Håland has insisted that his team are fearless and will be looking to claim a result against Liverpool, with the two sides set to face each other on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old striker scored a hat-trick for his side against Genk in the opening round of fixtures in the Champions League - a game which Salzburg ended up winning 6-2. Håland is quickly earning a reputation across Europe as one of the most exciting young players around, having netted an astonishing 17 goals already this season, as well as scoring four hat-tricks.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of their trip to Anfield on Wednesday, the forward was keen to praise the mentality of the whole squad, while drawing upon the attacking philosophy at the club. He claimed: "We’re fearless. We're not afraid of anything, and we always want to attack and score.

"When you have hungry players around you, it’s easy to play with them, as they want the same as you. We want to score all the time and achieve something."

Håland later discussed his next opponents and how he expects his first trip to Liverpool to unfold, adding: "It’ll be a tough game at Anfield, but they’re only human, like us, so nothing is impossible.

KRUGFOTO/GettyImages

"We have to be honest and say, 'Liverpool are the world’s best team, as they won the Champions League,' but Napoli are also very good and we beat them at home last year.

"I've never been to Anfield, but I think it is maybe one of the best atmospheres in the world and I look forward to playing there."

Liverpool, of course, overcame Tottenham in the Champions League final back in June to claim the title. However, the Reds lost their opening game of the 2019/20 group stages to Napoli, meaning Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a strong showing from his players to claim all three points.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Håland concluded by claiming that he is relishing the chance to take on UEFA's Men's Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk. He said: "I don't think you can train to play against him, but you can train on things that can maybe trick him or maybe set him out of position. We all have to be at our best, every player, to have a chance against this team."

The Norwegian understands the task at hand, but he has been keen to reinforce his belief that the team are not fazed by the prospect of facing Liverpool.