Harry Wilson Reveals He Receives Regular Texts From Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Harry Wilson has revealed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is in frequent contact with him when he is away from Anfield.

The Liverpool youngster is currently enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Bournemouth, building on last year's successful season at Derby, and often receives a text from his Liverpool boss after a goal or eye catching performance.

Wilson made it three goals in five Premier League outings for the Cherries when he netted at Southampton last weekend.

Get in!! Great win tonight, fantastic support💪🏼🍒 pic.twitter.com/oX11MTLfy1 — harry wilson (@harrywilson_) September 20, 2019

He opened his account on the south coast by hitting the winner against Aston Villa on his Bournemouth debut, and his Liverpool boss was one of the first to say well done, sending him a congratulatory smiley face.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wilson said: "I'm good friends with the media guy Matt McCann at Liverpool and he was with Jurgen and they sent me a little message. It made me laugh and they had a good result themselves so everyone was happy."





The Welsh prodigy dazzled under the watchful eye of Frank Lampard at Pride Park last season, finding the net 18 times as Derby narrowly missed out on promotion.

Wilson says Klopp was impressed by the form he showed in the Championship, and was in regular contact during his loan spell with the Rams.





"He was happy with how the loan [at Derby] had gone, he said I had a great season.





"Throughout last season, I was getting texts off him if one of our games was on tele that he had watched. It was good to know that when you go out on loan, you're not just forgotten about, which may happen at some teams.

"We have a loan guy who you keep in regular contact with, so when you're getting regular messages off the manager, it always gives you that boost."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Wilson will be hopeful of keeping up his prolific form over the weekend, as Bournemouth welcome West Ham on Saturday.