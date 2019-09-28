Manchester United vs Arsenal: 8 Classic Clashes Ahead of Monday's Premier League Game

Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday evening, with both sides looking to steal a march on the other in a bid to finish in the top four.

Unai Emery's men have picked up 11 points from their opening six matches, United, meanwhile, have three points fewer and are in eighth place, meaning a win would draw them level on points with their rivals.

While both clubs may not necessarily be at the peak of their powers at this moment in time, they both remain Premier League giants.

With Monday's early crunch clash in mind, here's a look back at some of the most memorable Premier League tussles between the Red Devils and the Gunners.

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United (November 1997)

What a strike from @OfficialVieira 🚀



🗓️ November 9, 1997: Arsenal 3-2 Man United pic.twitter.com/s3x3Czzcku — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 9, 2017

Where better to start than a five-goal thriller? Arsenal raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Nicolas Anelka and Patrick Vieira, but in typical fashion, United came back into the contest courtesy of a Teddy Sheringham brace.





The Gunners continued to press but the Red Devils stood firm. However, David Platt headed home in the 83rd minute to give the hosts a memorable victory. That season, Arsenal went on pip United to the title race by just the solitary point.

Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United (September 1998)

This just so happened to be Arsenal's fourth straight victory over Manchester United; and what a win it was.

It took just 13 minutes for Tony Adams to give the Gunners the lead, before Nicolas Anelka netted to make it 2-0 before half-time. The second half began in frantic fashion, with yellow cards being brandished at will. However, Nicky Butt was sent off for the second consecutive game for United - making it an almost impossible task to come back.

Fredrik Ljungberg added a late third to put the icing on the cake.

Manchester United 6-1 Arsenal (February 2001)

#mufc beat Arsenal 6-1 on this day in 2001, with Dwight Yorke completing his hat-trick after just 21 minutes. pic.twitter.com/aN59BUk1ei — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2015

United went 16-points clear with this scintillating victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford. Dwight Yorke gave the hosts the perfect start after two minutes. Although the away side were able to draw level, Yorke went on to wrap up a ruthless hat-trick inside 21 minutes.

It was 5-1 by half time and there was no recovering from that. A late Sheringham strike only rubbed salt into the wounds for the travelling supporters.

Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal (September 2003)

Ruud van Nistelrooy vs. Patrick Vieira. Manchester United vs. Arsenal.





Well, it may have ended 0-0, but it was not short of drama.

With the game seemingly drifting towards a draw, Vieira and Van Nistelrooy challenged for a ball with the Frenchman ending up on the deck. Vieira kicked out in frustration and received his marching orders. Next? A brawl breaks out.

To make matters worse for the away side, the referee awarded United a penalty in injury time, following Martin Keown's challenge on Diego Forlan. Up stepped Van Nistelrooy, but his effort cannoned off the bar. The match ended all square, but there was more confrontation after the match - leaving a number of players from both sides needing to pay fines.

Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal (October 2004)

ON THIS DAY in 2004, Man Utd ended Arsenal's record-breaking run of 49 #BPL matches unbeaten http://t.co/MT854W3txQ pic.twitter.com/KUPAiSH6kx — Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2013

The Gunners arrived at Old Trafford with Wenger's side on a 49-match unbeaten run - heralding the title as the Invincibles. As they desperately tried to make it number 50, United had other ideas.

Wayne Rooney won a penalty, which was converted by Ruud van Nistelrooy, before the Englishman later wrapped up the game himself and inflicted a rare defeat on Arsene Wenger's men.

The Gunners were raging for a number of reasons, and found it hard to contain their emotions.

Enter, pizza-gate.

Despite the events that unfolded after the final whistle, Wenger admitted he saw 'nothing'.

Arsenal 2-4 Manchester United (February 2005)

A match that was equally memorable for what happened on the field, as it was for what happened off of it. Prior to the game, Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira locked horns once again. Keane wasn't best pleased with the Arsenal man in the tunnel and decided to give him a mouthful.

The action eventually got underway and the game didn't take long to ignite. Goals from Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp either side of a deflected Ryan Giggs strike saw the hosts go in to the break in the lead. Cristiano Ronaldo then fired in a quick double, before the match was wrapped in some style...by John O'Shea...of all people.

Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal (August 2011)

A memorable day for the United faithful, but one to forget for the north Londoners. A sensational Wayne Rooney bagged a hat-trick, while Ashley Young curled in two stunners. Danny Welbeck, Park Ji-sung and Nani all got in on the act to make it a very special day at Old Trafford.

Oh, Theo Walcott and Robin van Persie scored for the Gunners that day.

Arsenal 3-0 Manchester United (October 2015)

Arsenal blew away the Red Devils as they ran out comfortable winners in the more recent classic encounter.

Alexis Sanchez - back in his Arsenal days - was the main man on this occasion. A double from him and a goal from Mesut Ozil saw the Gunners race into a 3-0 lead with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

Sanchez, of course, ended up joining the Red Devils, but it's fair to say he never really got going up north. One of the Chilean's more memorable moments in the Red of Manchester was his cup goal against his former employers, but not much else to report in that department.