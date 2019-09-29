Man Utd Goalkeeping Coach and David de Gea's Close Friend Leaves Club After Recent Dip in Form

Manchester United's goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez has left the club after three years in the role, having joined from Atletico Madrid to be reunited with David de Gea – who he previously mentored.

The pair have been both close friends and colleagues throughout De Gea's career, and the coach has previously been credited with playing an influential role in ensuring the Spaniard remained at Old Trafford amid interest from across Europe.

The decision to part ways with the club comes as a result of a number of high-profile errors by the Spaniard last season saw question marks emerge over Alvarez's methods. That, along with Alvarez's relationship with the other goalkeepers at the club becoming strained, is what the Mail say are the reasons behind the decision.

Alvarez's future with the Premier League side had doubt cast over it back in June, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought back former academy staff member Richard Hartis as senior coach, a move which seemed the threaten 47-year-old's position.

A club statement read: “Manchester United confirms that Emilio Alvarez is leaving the club. Emilio joined as Goalkeeper coach in 2016 and has been instrumental in developing and coaching the first team goalkeepers during his time in Manchester.”

It is also mentioned that Alvarez and De Gea's personal relationship had become less close-knit in recent weeks, prompting the coach to inform staff that he was leaving last week before bidding farewell on Friday.

On departing the club, Alvarez insisted it was a privilege to work at Old Trafford, saying: "I will always be proud of belonging to this club. Wishing you every success in your endeavours."

De Gea agreed a new £375k-a-week contract with United earlier this month, ending countless transfer windows of speculation, but has been unable to prevent his side from winning only two of their opening six league matches.