Man Utd Goalkeeping Coach and David de Gea's Close Friend Leaves Club After Recent Dip in Form

By 90Min
September 29, 2019

Manchester United's goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez has left the club after three years in the role, having joined from Atletico Madrid to be reunited with David de Gea – who he previously mentored.

The pair have been both close friends and colleagues throughout De Gea's career, and the coach has previously been credited with playing an influential role in ensuring the Spaniard remained at Old Trafford amid interest from across Europe.

View this post on Instagram

Proud & Happy

A post shared by David De Gea (@d_degeaofficial) on

The decision to part ways with the club comes as a result of a number of high-profile errors by the Spaniard last season saw question marks emerge over Alvarez's methods. That, along with Alvarez's relationship with the other goalkeepers at the club becoming strained, is what the Mail say are the reasons behind the decision.

Alvarez's future with the Premier League side had doubt cast over it back in June, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought back former academy staff member Richard Hartis as senior coach, a move which seemed the threaten 47-year-old's position.

A club statement read: “Manchester United confirms that Emilio Alvarez is leaving the club. Emilio joined as Goalkeeper coach in 2016 and has been instrumental in developing and coaching the first team goalkeepers during his time in Manchester.”

It is also mentioned that Alvarez and De Gea's personal relationship had become less close-knit in recent weeks, prompting the coach to inform staff that he was leaving last week before bidding farewell on Friday.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

On departing the club, Alvarez insisted it was a privilege to work at Old Trafford, saying: "I will always be proud of belonging to this club. Wishing you every success in your endeavours."

De Gea agreed a new £375k-a-week contract with United earlier this month, ending countless transfer windows of speculation, but has been unable to prevent his side from winning only two of their opening six league matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message