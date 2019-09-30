Ansu Fati in Line for Call Up to Spanish Senior Team as Barcelona Block Under-17 World Cup Inclusion

By 90Min
September 30, 2019

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati is believed to be close to earning a senior call-up to the Spanish national team to try and ensure he does not switch to Portugal later in his career.

The 16-year-old has exploded onto the scene this season and is thought to be in the middle of a tug of war between Spain and Portugal, both of whom want to convince Fati to commit to them on an international level.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Fati was granted a Spanish passport to allow him to represent La Furia Roja at the upcoming Under-17 World Cup, but Cadena SER claim Spain may be forced to go one step further and call him up to the senior side.

Barcelona are reluctant to allow Fati to compete at the youth tournament after his impressive start to the season, and Spain fear that this hesitance could ultimately cost them Fati's international allegiance.

As a result, Spain manager Robert Moreno has included Fati on his preliminary 40-man list to be called up to his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Sweden and Norway.

AS note that Moreno will be in the stands to watch Barcelona take on Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday, and he will ask about Fati and the youngster's current battle with a knee injury.

If Fati is fit enough, it is thought that Moreno could look to include him in his squad to ensure that he can no longer change to Portugal later in his career.

Only in the senior Barcelona setup to help cope with injuries to begin with, Fati has established himself as a core part of the squad. He has managed two goals and an assist in his first six games, before picking up a knee injury which forced him to miss Saturday's victory over Getafe.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

With both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele still struggling with injuries, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was forced to select the trio of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Carles Perez against Getafe, and Fati's injury may mean the same three players start against Inter as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message