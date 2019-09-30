Richard Keogh Out for Up to 15 Months After Sustaining Knee Injury in Car Crash

Derby County captain Richard Keogh could be out of action until 2021, as the extent of the knee injury suffered in a car crash last week became apparent on Monday.

Keogh was a back-seat passenger in an incident last week, as a car containing Derby stars Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett was involved in a collision with a lamppost on the A6, on the way back from a team bonding session.

Derby captain Richard Keogh could be out until December 2020 after damaging two knee ligaments in a car accident that saw two team-mates charged with drink-driving. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 30, 2019

Lawrence and Bennett were both arrested and later charged for drink driving, and things went from bad to worse when it emerged that 34-year-old Keogh was badly injured in the incident.

It was initially confirmed by Derby that his season would be over, but a report from Sky Sports suggests it is even worse than first feared, having suffered injuries to his anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments.

The seriousness of the injury means he could now be out for up to 15 months - potentially leaving him on the treatment table into 2021.

Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Given his age and contract status - his current deal expiring in the summer of 2021, just months after his expected return - it seems highly possible that we could have seen the last of the Republic of Ireland international on the football pitch.