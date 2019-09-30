Richard Keogh Out for Up to 15 Months After Sustaining Knee Injury in Car Crash

By 90Min
September 30, 2019

Derby County captain Richard Keogh could be out of action until 2021, as the extent of the knee injury suffered in a car crash last week became apparent on Monday. 

Keogh was a back-seat passenger in an incident last week, as a car containing Derby stars Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett was involved in a collision with a lamppost on the A6, on the way back from a team bonding session. 

Lawrence and Bennett were both arrested and later charged for drink driving, and things went from bad to worse when it emerged that 34-year-old Keogh was badly injured in the incident. 

It was initially confirmed by Derby that his season would be over, but a report from Sky Sports suggests it is even worse than first feared, having suffered injuries to his anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments.

The seriousness of the injury means he could now be out for up to 15 months - potentially leaving him on the treatment table into 2021. 

Lewis Storey/GettyImages

Given his age and contract status - his current deal expiring in the summer of 2021, just months after his expected return - it seems highly possible that we could have seen the last of the Republic of Ireland international on the football pitch. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message