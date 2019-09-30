Sergio Ramos Faces Suspension for El Clasico After Bust-Up With Diego Simeone

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is at risk of being suspended for the upcoming clash with Barcelona if he is found guilty of verbally abusing Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

During Saturday's tame Madrid derby, the pair appeared to clash shortly before the half-time break, with Simeone left incensed as he appealed to the referee to punish Ramos. Nothing was made of the situation, but Simeone was told to calm down or risk being sent to the stands.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

As noted by Marca, Simeone was caught screaming at the linesman to ask why Ramos had been allowed to get away with making a derogatory comment about his mother. The Atletico boss was furious, asking: "How can you allow that? He said, 'the w***e that gave birth to you.'"

The Daily Star add that the incident was not reported by the referee, but Atletico could still report it to La Liga. Should they do so, Ramos risks a ban of up to four matches if he is found guilty of the abuse.

Such a suspension would likely leave Ramos unavailable for the trip to Barcelona on 26th October, but Real do have two league games before El Clasico - against Granada and Mallorca - so a shorter ban would mean Ramos could return in time for the important match.

Atletico are thought to be furious that Ramos has avoided punishment, given they lost Diego Costa to an eight-game ban for something similar towards the end of last season, which carried over to the first game of the current campaign.

Costa was found to have insulted the mother of referee Gil Manzano during Atletico's 2-0 loss to Barcelona back in April, but he was punished by being shown a straight red card for using similar language to that which Ramos is alleged to have used.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Real will certainly be desperate not to lose Ramos, who has been a vital part of the squad during their challenging start to the campaign. He has played every minute so far to guide Los Blancos to the top of the table, starting alongside Raphael Varane or Eder Militao.