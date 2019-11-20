Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

USWNT star Carli Lloyd is serious about potentially trying her hand at kicking in the NFL, but it will have to wait until after the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, Lloyd said she is first and foremost focused on trying to make this summer’s Olympic roster, but that she “definitely” wants to entertain being an NFL placekicker.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"This isn’t just a publicity stunt or something that I’m having fun, just string the media along. I know that I can do it,” Lloyd said. “I know that I have the mental capacity in pressure situations. I know that there would be loads of people that want to see me fail. That’s no different than the entirety of my career.”

Lloyd said Wednesday that she’s kicked in pads and a helmet before and that while she would have to work on the “fine tuning” of the process, she’s confident that she could kick in the league.

“I definitely want to entertain it, but I want to be good at it,” Lloyd said. “I want to be able to do it. That’s ultimately what it comes down too.”

Lloyd said that she received offers from two NFL teams this past August to kick in their final preseason game, but declined due to scheduling conflicts.

Over the summer, she drilled a 55-yard field goal at a joint practice between the Eagles and the Ravens, prompting many to wonder if she could one day make an NFL roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lloyd is a two-time World Cup champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time FIFA Player of the Year.