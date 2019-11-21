Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Yale’s women’s soccer coach Brendan Faherty has left the school following allegations of sexual misconduct by former players at the coach’s prior employer.

The Yale Daily News first reported that former players at the University of New Haven, where Faherty coached from 2002-09, accused him of groping one player and having a consensual relationship with another.

Yale officials told the AP that Faherty’s last day was Wednesday, nearly a year after he was hired following coach Rudy Meredith’s dismissal as a result of the Varsity Blues, college admissions scandal.

“The Yale Daily News shared deeply troubling information with the university, none of which was made known to the university in the interview and vetting process,” the school said in a statement. “As of November 20, 2019, Mr. Faherty is no longer employed by the university.”

Yale did not disclose if Faherty was fired or resigned, and he has not been criminally charged.

Yale’s women’s soccer team went 11-4-1 this season, but failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament.