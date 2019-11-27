Christian Pulisic Scores VAR-Assisted Goal for Chelsea vs. Valencia

Christian Pulisic's strong scoring form continued on Wednesday, but this time, the American needed some help from VAR as his goal gave the 2-1 lead for Chelsea against Valencia in the Champions League. With the goal he became the first USMNT international to score a goal with an English club.



It was a tight call after N'Golo Kante crossed the ball for Kurt Zouma, who nodded it down for Pulisic. The USMNT star put it past Jasper Cillessen but it was first called for offside by the linesman.



But after VAR intervened, the main official waited for two minutes before eventually giving Chelsea the lead.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Valencia had a chance to equalize but Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Dani Parejo's penalty.

It's currently 2-1 in this crucial game in Group H.