Lionel Messi Wins Record Sixth Ballon d'Or

10 years after winning his first Ballon d'Or, the Barcelona and Argentina star was awarded the coveted trophy for a record sixth time in Paris.

Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock

10 years after winning his first and a day after scoring a magnificent winner against Atletico Madrid to go top of La Liga, Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d'Or at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday. As a result, he now surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to become all-time winner of the coveted award.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk, who won the Champions League last season, which included a remarkable comeback against Barcelona, came second.

From a team perspective, it was a rollercoaster 2018/2019 for Messi as the Argentine failed to win the Champions League and Copa American, but he did win the league and was top scorer both in Spain and Europe - his sixth Golden Shoe with 36 goals. In total, La Pulga tallied 51 goals in 50 matches in all competitions last season. He also passed the 600 goal mark with Barça.