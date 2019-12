In preparation for its 25th season anniversary, MLS announced home openers for 2020, which kicks off on Leap Day.

On Thursday, MLS announced dates and initial schedule for 2020 as it prepares to celebrate its 25th season.

There are some tasty matchups for the opening weekend, which kicks off February 29-March 1, including Nashville SC's home opener and league debut against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium (8pm ET) and Inter Miami's visit to Banc of California Stadium and LAFC (5:30pm ET) the following day. Tab Ramos and his Houston Dynamo side welcome Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less LA Galaxy on Saturday at 3:30pm ET.

2019 MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders will face off against Chicago Fire (another club without a coach) at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

Here is the full schedule via MLS (all times are EST):

Saturday, February 29, 2020

1 p.m. D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids (Audi Field)

3 p.m. Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution (Olympic Stadium)

3:30 p.m. Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy (BBVA Stadium)

5:30 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC (Avaya Stadium)

6 p.m. FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union (Toyota Stadium)

6 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. Real Salt Lake (Exploria Stadium)

8 p.m. Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (Nissan Stadium)

10:30 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BC Place)

Sunday, March 1, 2020

12:30 p.m. Columbus Crew SC vs. New York City FC (MAPFRE Stadium)

1 p.m. New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati (Red Bull Arena)

3 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fire FC (CenturyLink Field)

5:30 p.m. Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF (Banc of California Stadium)

7:30 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 7, 2020

1:30 p.m. New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC (Gillette Stadium)

2 p.m. Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls (Rio Tinto Stadium)

5 p.m. Toronto FC vs. New York City FC (BMO Field)

7 p.m. Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo (Children’s Mercy Park)

9 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

10 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Dignity Health Sports Park)

Saturday, March 14, 2020

12:30 p.m. New York City FC vs. FC Dallas (Yankee Stadium)

2:30 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy (Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale)

5:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United (Nippert Stadium)

7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Talen Energy Stadium)

Sunday, March 15, 2020

7 p.m. Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls (Allianz Field)

Saturday, March 21, 2020

3:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United (Soldier Field)