Chelsea hosts Lille in the final match of Group H as Frank Lampard's side looks to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

It's been an extremely competitive group, whose other fixture includes Ajax against Valencia. Prior to kickoff, Chelsea was in third place but even on eight points with the aforementioned Spanish side. Ajax led the standings with 10 points while Lille was already out of contention for the next round as it could only accumulate one point.

It's quite simple for Lampard. Win and you're in. A draw is also enough as long as Ajax can beat Valencia, but Chelsea knows that playing at home will encourage the side to try and earn three points. The issue has been a poor run of form in recent matches as the Premier League side has won once in its last five fixtures in all competitions. Lille arrives to Stamford Bridge on the back of three straight wins in Ligue 1, but the Champions League has been a different situation altogether as it hasn't yet won and has so far conceded 12 goals.

The first ten minutes were mostly dominated by Chelsea but Lille was clear in its strategy, looking to contain and counter at any given opportunity. Christian Pulisic had a great chance to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute but his weaker left foot could not connect properly and went wide.

Chelsea came close five minutes later after Emerson hit a low ball from close range but Lille stopper Mike Maignan came strong to deny the full back. N'Golo Kante was also denied after this effort went wide.

Finally, the goal came thanks to Tammy Abraham after Willian's low cross only needed the striker to tap it in from close range.

After the goal, Chelsea was in complete control, moving the ball swiftly and with precision. All Lille could do, as mentioned earlier, was hope for the counter.

The Champions League draw for next year's Round of 16 takes place on Monday.