Concacaf Champions League: LAFC to Face Leon in Round of 16
The draw for the last 16 of Concacaf's Champions League took place in Mexico City on Monday night and there were some appealing fixtures such as LAFC going up against Club Leon. It's arguably the toughest draw for an MLS side. Other matches include Atlanta United vs. Motagua (Honduras) while MLS Cup defending champions Seattle Sounders will also meet a Honduran club in Olimpia. NYCFC - yet to hire a manager after Dome Torrent's departure - and Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact will face Costa Rican sides San Carlos and Saprissa respectively.
From Mexico, Tigres will play against Alianza FC from El Salvador, Cruz Azul is set to face Jamaican club Portmore United, while Club America - fresh from reaching the league's Apertura final against Monterrey -will play against Comunicaciones from Guatemela.
Here is the bracket via CCL:
The first legs take place on February 18-20 with the second legs on February 25-27.
Monterrey is the current CCL holder after beating Tigres in the last tournament.