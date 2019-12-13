Megan Rapinoe has had a busy week, but she squeezed in a little time for a phone call with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

On Monday, Rapinoe was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year and accepted the honors in New York City. In a tweet on Friday, Rapinoe endorsed Warren, a presidential candidate, and shared a video of their phone call. Rapinoe shared why she believes in Warren's campaign, and Warren praised Rapinoe for being an activist and congratulated her on winning Sportsperson of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"You have shown such great leadership this year," Warren said. "What a remarkable year and what a remarkable week for you. You've just been named Sportsperson of the Year. It's fabulous and well-deserved.

"And well-deserved because you get out there and you both lead your team on the field, but you also help lead America off the field and that's really important."

Rapinoe went on to say she's "Team Warren" and shared the U.S. Women's National Team's motto, "LFG," with the senator.

SI chose Rapinoe for this year's award after she won the World Cup with the USWNT and used her platform to be a vocal activist for equality.

After saying she wouldn't visit the White House and being called out on Twitter by President Donald Trump, Rapinoe responded with an iconic goal celebration in the World Cup quarterfinal match against France when she struck a pose with her arms outstretched. The image quickly went viral on social media and the world turned it into a symbol for her patriotism and activism.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rapinoe's dominance on and off the pitch turned her into a voice for many around the world.

As SI's Jenny Vrentas wrote, Rapinoe was chosen "not because of her newfound fame but because of how she's handled it. She owned the biggest moment of her life and silenced all the doubts."

You can read Rapinoe's cover story with Jenny Vrentas here and look back at some of her best moments in 2019 here.