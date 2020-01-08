One by one, U.S. Soccer's many coaching vacancies across its youth national teams are being filled, with the U.S. U-20 men's national team the latest to be crossed off the list.

Anthony Hudson, who endured a brutal run with the Colorado Rapids after coaching the New Zealand men's national team, will take over the post, which was vacated by Tab Ramos when he left to become the Houston Dynamo manager.

He follows Laura Harvey, who left NWSL's Utah Royals to become the U.S. women's national team U-20 coach. The two were among an astounding 13 coaching vacancies among youth teams within the federation.

Hudson will jump right into his role, with the USA U-20s kicking off a training camp in Florida. His hiring will surely be met with some skepticism and questions given his rough record with the Rapids. His teams went 8-26-9 over a season-plus in MLS, a time in which he infamously claimed he viewed Concacaf Champions League matches as preseason preparation given their time on the calendar. He also publicly voiced his frustration at the club's lack of high-end talent in comparison to Atlanta United, bemoaning his team as a "bottom group of players" after a loss. The Rapids improved immediately after his departure, battling down the stretch of the season for what seemed like an improbable playoff berth before ultimately falling short.

Nevertheless, Hudson will be tasked with developing an important, up-and-coming generation of men's national team players, and he has some big shoes to fill. Under Ramos, the U.S. men reached three straight quarterfinals at U-20 World Cups. The most important task for Hudson will be navigating this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship, which doubles as qualification for the 2021 U-20 World Cup.

Kim Klement/USA Today Sports

“We’re excited to bring Anthony on-board to lead our U-20 men’s national team as it prepares for this summer’s Concacaf Championship,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed great success with the U-20s over the last few cycles, and the team has been instrumental in advancing players to our senior men’s national team. We believe that Anthony’s experience in the international game and at the club level make him a great choice to continue that success.”

Prior to coaching the Rapids and New Zealand, Hudson coached in the Bahrain national setup for the U-23 and senior national teams.