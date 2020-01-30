The transfer window across Europe's top leagues shuts on Friday, meaning it's the last chance for agents to make desperate maneuvers and for the rumor mill to go into overdrive with audacious possibilities.

One major move that has come to fruition before the deadline is Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes heading to Manchester United, with the now-former Sporting CP star having his medical and finalizing personal terms after the clubs reached an agreement. He could debut as soon as Saturday if all goes off without a hitch.

Who else may be on the move–or is at least reported to be–before the window shuts? Here are the latest news and rumors with the deadline fast approaching:

- Edinson Cavani remains in the transfer crosshairs, with the Uruguayan veteran seeking a move from PSG to Atletico Madrid. PSG has rebuffed Atleti's advances thus far, and according to French reports, the Spanish side won't be increasing its bid, with the failure to sell Thomas Lemar–and thus open up more cash–limiting its flexibility. As a result, Cavani could remain put at PSG through the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Cavani also has interest in MLS circles, but his wage demands would have to decrease significantly for any transfer to North America to materialize. Chelsea and Manchester United have also been touted as potential destinations, though Atletico Madrid always appeared to be the eventual winner. It may be that there's no winner at all. (L'Equipe)

- It wouldn't be a transfer window if last-gasp Gareth Bale rumors weren't floated. His agent has maintained that Bale plans to play out his contract at Real Madrid through 2022, but that's not stopping late rumors of a sensational return to Tottenham–which just added winger Steven Bergwijn and is more in the market for a center forward than another option out wide. (Daily Mail)

- Multiple reporters have squashed the rumors that Barcelona had a $110 million bid for Richarlison rejected by Everton by stating that no bid was ever registered. Given the reported difficulty Barcelona had in financing its Antoine Griezmann transfer over the summer and seeing how it's been more in selling mode of late (Carles Perez, Jean Clair Todibo), it does seem like a rather fishy figure to float. (Guillem Balague)

- Krzysztof Piatek has finalized a reported $30 million transfer from AC Milan to Hertha Berlin. Tottenham and Man United were seen as other suitors, but both preferred loans as opposed to full transfers. Piatek was a smash hit upon arrival at AC Milan last season, but the Polish forward has struggled to match the same output, and instead will wind up playing for Jurgen Klinsmann in the Bundesliga. (Hertha Berlin)

- With Piatek and Cavani seemingly unrealistic targets, Man United has reportedly focused on a potential loan for Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon. The former West Brom striker plays in China for Dalian Yifang, but with the start of the Chinese Super League season postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a move may be arranged. (The Times)

- After landing Pablo Mari from Flamengo, Arsenal is closing in on Southampton left back Cedric Soares, who has been given the green light to leave after the Saints signed Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season. (Sky Sports)

- Another Tottenham fullback going out on loan through the summer is Danny Rose, who is finalizing a move to Newcastle. (BBC)

- One player who won't be joining Rose at Newcastle is Olivier Giroud, who wants more playing time ahead of Euro 2020 and seems likely to leave Chelsea. Inter Milan appeared to be a likely destination for the Frenchman, but that has reportedly fallen through. Tottenham could be a possibility with the club seeking reinforcements at center forward. (Sky Sports)

- Tottenham remains busy and in midfield-makeover mode. After selling Christian Eriksen, signing loan star Giovani Lo Celso permanently and adding Steven Bergwijn, Spurs are reportedly after Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although a summer move for the Denmark international is more likely. (Sky Sports)

- Daniel Podence has signed with Wolves, joining the growing Portuguese presence at the Premier League club. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has completed a $22 million move from Olympiakos and is signed through 2024. (Wolves)

- Ricardo Rodriguez is on his way from AC Milan to PSV Eindhoven, with the 27-year-old Swiss international left back leaving for the Netherlands. That move could oddly have an impact on multiple Americans abroad. Rodriguez could wind up blocking U.S. youth international Chris Gloster's path to first-team minutes with PSV, while AC Milan had reportedly been looking at U.S. left back Antonee Robinson as a potential depth piece behind Theo Hernandez with Rodriguez gone. (Sky Sports)

- One American abroad on the move is Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the 22-year-old center back loaned out again from Tottenham. He'll join Luton Town in England's second tier for the remainder of the season. This follows previous loans to Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Swansea City. (Tottenham)

- Paco Alcacer took Borussia Dortmund by storm after arriving on loan from Barcelona and securing a permanent transfer, but he has become the odd man out after Erling Haaland's immediate impact and a formation change that limited Alcacer's utility. The Spanish forward is headed back to La Liga with Villarreal–a move that would pave the way for Dortmund to purchase Emre Can from Juventus. Sporting director Michael Zorc hinted that both were in the works. (Villarreal | BuliNews)

- Lyon has signed Brazilian defensive midfielder Bruno Guimares from Athletico Paranaense for $22 million. The Brazil U-23 international has a deal through 2024 and will look to assist his new side in winning some silverware immediately. The club sits 20 points behind PSG in a Ligue 1 race that has been of the one-horse variety for years, but it remains alive in three cup competitions, entering Thursday's round-of-16 match vs. Nice in the Coupe de France. The club has already progressed to the Champions League knockout stage vs. Juventus and the Coupe de la Ligue final vs. PSG. (Lyon)