The latest edition of the Madrid Derby takes place this weekend as Real Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos finally have the top of the table all to themselves after overtaking Barcelona last weekend and will be doing everything in their power to stay there against their local rivals.

Real Madrid vs. Real Atletico Tune-In Information:

When: Saturday, February 1

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

A 78th minute goal from Nacho Fernandez ensured Real Madrid would take full points against Real Valladolid last weekend. The win leapfrogged Zinedine Zidane's side over Barcelona who lost against Valencia the day before. While a three point lead is tiny in relative terms, for Real Madrid, it's a massive advantage to hold over Barca. It means now it gets to hold control in the race, its rivals all play from behind. If this season is any indication, we can expect a few more changes at the top of the table.

For Atletico Madrid, this season has not gone how it had hoped. A lot of experts expected Diego Simeone's men to contend for the La Liga title. Instead, at their current rate, they're going to be in a competitive fight to gain a Champions League spot for next season. Coming into the weekend, Atletico holds the fifth spot in the table, one spot shy of that important Top 4. There's plenty of season left to climb up and grab a UCL place, but improvements in form and results need to happen very soon.