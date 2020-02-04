The United States women's national team cruised to a shutout win in its third and final group stage match of the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship on Monday, defeating Costa Rica 6–0 in Houston.

The USWNT will face the runner-up of Group B, either Mexico or Canada, with a victory in the semifinal round clinching a spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The U.S. got on the board early Monday when forward Christen Press scored the first goal of the match just four minutes in.

A goal by midfielder Lindsey Horan six minutes later doubled the Americans' lead to two.

With just under 10 minutes until halftime, Press would find the back of the net for a second time, this time behind a stunner struck with her right foot into the ride side of the cage.

But the scoring wouldn't end there. Midfielder Sam Mewis got on the scoresheet off a set-piece goal in the 63rd minute and forward Jessica McDonald would stretch the USWNT's lead to five at the 77-minute mark with a tap-in goal of her own.

Mewis's second goal of the game—her team's sixth— helped the U.S. finished Group A play having scored 18 goals while pitching three shutouts. The USWNT outshout the Costa Ricans 24–1 on Monday, with the Costa Rican team failing to record a shot on target.