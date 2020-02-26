Manchester City is banned–appeal pending–from the next two Champions League campaigns, but the club is still looking to win the current one, and it opens the knockout stage with a first-leg clash vs. Real Madrid in the round of 16.

The headlining showdown pits Pep Guardiola against Zinedine Zidane in the technical area, and both have made some big calls for the opening leg. Guardiola has left the likes of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero on the bench, while Zidane has done the same with Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Marcelo. Real Madrid is also without Eden Hazard, who could be done for the season after suffering a leg fracture.

Given it could be City's last chance to make a run at European glory ahead of what could be a couple of tumultuous years ahead, there figures to be an added sense of urgency for the club, something Sergio Ramos addressed in his prematch comments.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg takes place at Man City's Etihad Stadium on March 17.