LAFC fans paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Thursday by unveiling a tifo with both of their faces on it.

The image was displayed during the club's home leg, and second leg overall, against Club Léon in the last-16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Since Kobe, Gianna and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, tributes have come in all different forms from those within the sports world.

Among other recent gestures include a special one-race-only No. 24 Chevrolet car featuring a purple-and-gold paint scheme that is running this Sunday in the Auto Club 400 in Southern California.

On Monday, Staples Center hosted a public memorial for the Bryants. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Sabrina Ionescu and Diana Taurasi were just some of the people who spoke about what both Kobe and Gianna meant to them.

LAFC is looking to advance to the tournament's quarterfinal, but entered the second leg having lost 2-0 to Léon last week in the round-of-16 opener.