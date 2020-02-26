Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in a helicopter crash in January will be honored in Sunday's Auto Club 400 race in Southern California.

Hendrick Sports and Axalta announced that a special one-race-only No. 24 Chevrolet will be driven by William Byron. The car will sport a Lakers purple-and-gold paint scheme, highlighted by Bryant's retired number.

The eight others who died in the helicopter crash, including Bryant's daughter Gianna, will also be honored during Sunday's race. Driver Daniel Suarez will wear a special pair of gloves and shoes to honor Bryant, and the names of the nine that lost their lives will appear on his No. 96 Toyota. Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford will also have a tribute to Bryant.

Sunday's event will further honor Bryant with a donation by Axalta to After-School All-Stars, a non-profit that Bryant supported as a national ambassador. Collectible die-cast replicas of Byron's No. 24 car will be sold with proceeds going to After-School All-Stars.

“We continue to pray for all of the families,” Byron said. “It’s humbling to be able to run such a special car, especially in the Los Angeles area. I’m a huge sports fan and followed Kobe’s career really closely like so many other people. He left a legacy that goes beyond basketball and has reached across all of the sports world and into many different communities where he gave back. I’m very happy that Axalta wanted to do this, and I hope to make everyone proud in the No. 24 on Sunday.”

The Auto Club 400 will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. EST on FOX.