Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's contest vs. Nashville SC and will need surgery, the club announced Sunday.

Martinez fell in the 63rd minute after a collision with a Nashville defender and was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher. He later left the stadium on crutches with an air cast on his right leg.

Entering his fourth MLS season, Martinez has been one of the league's top players. In 2018, the Venezuelan forward won three Most Valuable Player awards (MLS season, MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup) and also claimed the Golden Boot by setting the league’s all-time single-season scoring record with 31 goals. Last year, he was again named to MLS Best XI and finished third in league MVP voting.

Through 84 MLS appearances, Martinez has scored 77 goals.

While Atlanta United's MLS season is just beginning, the club also advanced to the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals where it will face Liga MX foes Club America on March 11 and March 18.

Even without Martinez, Atlanta held on to win 2-1 over Nashville on Saturday.

No surgery date has been set for the star forward.