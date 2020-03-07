U.S. Men's National Team's Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent ended their scoring droughts in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

McKennie worked through traffic to score in the 20th minute and give Schalke an early lead over Hoffenheim. It marked the 21-year-old's second career Bundesliga goal since early October 2018.

Sargent scored a left-footed strike from the top of the box in the third minute of Werder Bremen's match at Hertha Berlin. The forward had not scored a club goal since Oct. 19, 2019. Bremen entered Saturday's match with five straight losses and is hoping to survive relegation.

McKennie and Sargent should reunite later month for the USMNT's friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales.