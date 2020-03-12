Regional governing body Concacaf announced early Thursday afternoon the immediate suspension of the Concacaf Champions League tournament, in which four MLS clubs remain. The decision comes shortly after MLS confirmed a 30-day suspension of all league games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the developments [Wednesday] night, including new guidance issued by countries, cities and states, we have made the decision to suspend the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect,” the Concacaf statement said. “We are continuing to discuss arrangements for other upcoming Concacaf competitions and will make a further public statement in due course.”

The CCL shuts down in the middle of the home-and-away quarterfinal round, with three of the four opening legs having already been played. Los Angeles FC was scheduled to host Cruz Azul at Banc of California Stadium on Thursday night. MLS sides lost each of the other three games this week. Atlanta United fell, 3-0, at Club América; New York City FC lost, 1-0, to a late goal by Tigres UANL; and the Montreal Impact were beaten at home, 2-1, by Olimpia.

The quarterfinal second leg matches were scheduled for March 17-18, and the semifinals were expected to be played April 7-9 and April 14-16.

The “other upcoming Concacaf competitions” referenced in Thursday’s statement include the men’s Olympic qualifying tournament, scheduled for March 20-April 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The USA U-23 team already is training there. The U.S. Soccer Federation earlier Thursday suspended all programming under its control through April, but it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Concacaf events.