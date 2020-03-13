German soccer league Bundesliga announced on Friday it has suspended all matches due to the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the last of Europe's five major leagues to postpone its season.

Bundesliga was slated to hold games this weekend behind closed doors before beginning an indefinite suspension. Those games will now also be put on hold, and the league announced it will not return until April 2 at the earliest.

Bundesliga joins a slate of international soccer leagues in its decision to suspend the season. The Premier League suspended play on Thursday, and UEFA did the same for all international competition. Only tentative return dates have been set as the coronavirus outbreak evolves.

Bayern Munich currently leads Bundesliga with 55 points, four ahead of second place Borussia Dortmund.

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday, and there are more than 135,400 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 111 countries.